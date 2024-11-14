Neways partners with Sweden's MilDef

Neways will supply a wide range of electronics for MilDef’s rugged rack-mount IT equipment used in demanding environments for establishing local IT networks, where durability and functionality are of critical importance.

The production and assembly of these electronic components will be made in Neways facilities in Slovakia.

“We are proud to have been chosen by MilDef as their trusted supplier of essential electronics that are crucial for their innovative rugged IT solutions. This selection highlights our extensive expertise in catering to prominent customers within the Safety & Security sector. Our consistent track record of delivering high-quality electronics fit for the most challenging applications makes Neways the reliable choice when performance matters most,” says Michiel van der Maat, CCO of Neways, in a press release.

First deliveries under the partnership will take place in Q1 2025 from Neways’ facilities in Slovakia.