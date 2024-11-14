Nokia acquires Rapid technology and R&D unit

This is another step in Nokia’s strategy of expanding its network API product roadmap and leading the API ecosystem of operators, systems integrators, independent software vendors, and hyperscalers to utilise 5G and 4G network capabilities and monetise network assets.

The integration of Rapid’s API technology with Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal will enable operators to seamlessly integrate their networks, actively control API usage and exposure, enhance API lifecycle management, and collaborate with Rapid’s global developer base on its public API marketplace.

Since launching the Network as Code platform in September 2023, Nokia has gained momentum with 27 partners globally, including BT, DISH, Google Cloud, Infobip, Orange, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina.

“Operators need a bridge to connect to thousands of developers to drive enterprise and consumer value creation and monetize their networks. Rapid’s technology and talented R&D team, together with Nokia, will allow us to bring a robust API infrastructure platform to accelerate network API-related product development and drive adoption across its broad global developer community,” says Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Noka, in a press release.

Marc Friend, CEO of Rapid, adds: “We are pleased to join forces with Nokia. The combination of Rapid’s API technology and R&D expertise with Nokia’s scale and network and API domain expertise will enable us to expand the broader API ecosystem.”

Rapid’s API technology includes a public marketplace, enterprise services, and an enterprise-grade API hub that allows companies to design, build, test, and share APIs across their organisation and with external partners. With the public API marketplace, developers around the world can list and monetise their own APIs, and connect to hundreds of other APIs.

Financial details of the agreement have not being disclosed.