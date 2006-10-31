SMT & Inspection | October 31, 2006
A.C.E. Donates Equipment to Further Education
A.C.E. Production Technologies announces the donation of a KISS 102 Selective Soldering System to the Center for Electronics Manufacturing and Assembly at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Rochester, New York. The new machine will be used to support education, training, and research programs at the Center. The KISS 102 was delivered and installed by Al Cable, President of A.C.E.
In accepting the machine, S. Manian Ramkumar, Director, Center for Electronics Manufacturing and Assembly, said, “On behalf of CEMA and my staff, I would like to once again thank you for the donation of your selective soldering equipment. It will definitely be a very valuable addition to our lab. The equipment will be used for student training, industry training and applied research projects; we are pleased and grateful to accept and utilize this new tool."
The programmable KISS 102 is a fully automated machine that uses the proven 'traveling mini–solder wave. This system overcomes the limitations of operator-dependent soldering with a truly flexible molten solder delivery system. It is designed to fill the gap between hand soldering and more expensive automated in-line robotic selective soldering. The KISS 102 couples higher throughput with precise process controls. The programmable features provide the tools to set all process parameters, including immersion depths, pre-heat dwells, travel distances and speeds, solder temperature, and wave height. Once set, the system will repeat precisely. It can be programmed via a laptop computer.
