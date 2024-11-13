Schneider Electric boost production capacity at Barcelona factory

The factory and large-scale logistics centre – located in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona – is one of the main locations in Europe for the design, production, and integration of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Modular Data Centre portfolio. It has recently added 5000 square meters of dedicated production space to meet the accelerated customer requirements for resilient, predictable, and speed-to-market data centre solutions.

Driven by customer demands for high-compute workloads and artificial intelligence (AI), which according to PWC Global, could contribute up to USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, the Sant Boi Facility is now the largest manufacturing site for Schneider Electric’s prefabricated modular data centres in Europe. Analyst Omdia expects global sales of prefabricated modular data centre systems to generate USD 8.6 billion in 2027.

Schneider Electric says in a press release that the investment has enabled the company to double the end-to-end production, integration, testing and output capabilities for both its all-in-one modular data centres and prefabricated power modules. This includes key powertrain components such as three-phase uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), low (LV) and medium-voltage (MV) equipment, circuit breakers and switchgear.