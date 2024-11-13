Schneider Electric boost production capacity at Barcelona factory
In response to growing customer demand for prefabricated, high-compute workload data centre solutions, Schneider Electric has expanded the manufacturing and production capacity of its prefabricated data centre factory in Barcelona from 7000 square meters to 12,000 square meters.
The factory and large-scale logistics centre – located in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona – is one of the main locations in Europe for the design, production, and integration of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Modular Data Centre portfolio. It has recently added 5000 square meters of dedicated production space to meet the accelerated customer requirements for resilient, predictable, and speed-to-market data centre solutions.
Driven by customer demands for high-compute workloads and artificial intelligence (AI), which according to PWC Global, could contribute up to USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, the Sant Boi Facility is now the largest manufacturing site for Schneider Electric’s prefabricated modular data centres in Europe. Analyst Omdia expects global sales of prefabricated modular data centre systems to generate USD 8.6 billion in 2027.
Schneider Electric says in a press release that the investment has enabled the company to double the end-to-end production, integration, testing and output capabilities for both its all-in-one modular data centres and prefabricated power modules. This includes key powertrain components such as three-phase uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), low (LV) and medium-voltage (MV) equipment, circuit breakers and switchgear.
“Prefabricated modular data centres are one of the most efficient and sustainable ways to design and deploy high performance data centre capacity at speed and scale, while ensuring less wastage, optimised production and a reduction in the embedded carbon within the space,” said Marc Garner, SVP, Secure Power & Data Centre Business, Schneider Electric, Europe, in the press release. “By scaling up our end-to-end production capacity in Barcelona, we’re reinforcing our supply chain capabilities at a time of unprecedented growth, and ensuring customers in Europe have access to fast, predictable, and high-quality data centre solutions, which can be designed and operational in as little as 24-weeks.”