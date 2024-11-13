Global silicon wafer shipments increase 6% in 3Q24

“The third quarter wafer shipment results continued the upward trend which started in the second quarter of this year,” said Lee Chungwei (李崇偉), Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President and Chief Auditor at GlobalWafers, in a press release.

Lee Chungwei continues to say that inventory levels have declined throughout the supply chain but generally remain high. Demand for advanced wafers used for AI continues to be strong.

“However, the silicon wafer demand for automotive and industrial uses continues to be muted, while the demand for silicon used for handset and other consumer products has seen some areas of improvement. As a result, 2025 is likely to continue upward trends, but total shipments are not yet expected to return to the peak levels of 2022.”