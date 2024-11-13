Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

The order value is in the range of USD 13-15 million and delivery of the first system is planned for the second quarter of 2025 – while the second system is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of 2026.

“Thanks to the modern SLX platform’s performance, productivity and reliability, we are able to attract new customers and successfully grow the installed base of SLX mask writers serving the semiconductor industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic aims to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.