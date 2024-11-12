SP Manufacturing and Ideal Jacobs join forces

IJA is a Hong Kong-based provider of high-performance printed electronics and human-machine interface (HMI) solutions to medical, industrial, semiconductor, and communication customers – primarily in the USA and Europe.

"IJA is thrilled to join the SP Manufacturing group" says Ben Meng, Chairman of IJA, in a press release, "the leadership of IJA remains committed to growing our customers and our business, and we're excited about building the next chapter of growth together with SP Manufacturing. Partnering with SPM gives us important access to a broader range of capabilities, geographies and scale to serve our customers more deeply over time."

By joining forces with IJA, SPM advances its capabilities in delivering mission-critical EMS solutions. IJA brings strategic benefits to the company's platform, including new capabilities with HMI and die-cut solutions, expanded engineering capabilities and an expanded capacity in Asia, including a strategic facility in Penang, Malaysia, where the semiconductor and electronics industry is growing rapidly.