HTEC acquires German end-to-end IoT solution provider

The acquisition is part of HTEC’s overall strategy to enhance its capabilities in embedded and IoT technologies, and AI solutions. At the same time, this acquisition will strengthen HTEC’s footprint in the EU, and especially DACH region.

Since its inception in 2008 in Belgrade, HTEC has been attracting and developing talent. The company’s growing team fuses Silicon Valley-based design thinking with software engineering, supporting global clients with end-to-end digital product development, from strategy and conceptualization to digital product design and engineering.

Founded in 2015 in Munich, eesy-innovation partners with some of the companies such as Infineon Technologies. The company is known for developing scalable IoT solutions that turn ideas into practical applications for businesses of all sizes. Their work spans concept engineering, embedded hardware and software development, cloud integration, and AI algorithm application, covering the full lifecycle of IoT solutions.