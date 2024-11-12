HTEC acquires German end-to-end IoT solution provider
HTEC, an end-to-end digital product development and engineering services company headquartered in San Mateo, California, has acquired eesy-innovation, an embedded hardware and software engineering company based in Munich, Germany, and Granada, Spain.
The acquisition is part of HTEC’s overall strategy to enhance its capabilities in embedded and IoT technologies, and AI solutions. At the same time, this acquisition will strengthen HTEC’s footprint in the EU, and especially DACH region.
Since its inception in 2008 in Belgrade, HTEC has been attracting and developing talent. The company’s growing team fuses Silicon Valley-based design thinking with software engineering, supporting global clients with end-to-end digital product development, from strategy and conceptualization to digital product design and engineering.
Founded in 2015 in Munich, eesy-innovation partners with some of the companies such as Infineon Technologies. The company is known for developing scalable IoT solutions that turn ideas into practical applications for businesses of all sizes. Their work spans concept engineering, embedded hardware and software development, cloud integration, and AI algorithm application, covering the full lifecycle of IoT solutions.
“I am thrilled to welcome the eesy-innovation team onboard. This partnership is part of HTEC’s broader strategy of expansion and investment in providing embedded and AI solutions to enterprise customers in partnership with largest chip manufacturers such as AMD and others. Joining forces with eesy-innovation, we are expanding our capabilities to deliver broader range of tailor-made solutions that drive innovation and adoption of AI across different use cases and spreading our presence to new markets. As a team, we remain committed to providing exceptional growth opportunities to the professionals we hire worldwide while empowering our customers with the latest technologies so they can innovate rapidly in an ever-changing environment. It brings me great joy to see eesy-innovation become an integral part of the HTEC team,” says Darko Todorović, VP of Engineering and Delivery at HTEC in a press release.