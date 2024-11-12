Teledyne to acquire select businesses of Excelitas

The acquisition includes the Optical Systems (OS) business known under the Qioptiq brand based in Northern Wales, UK, as well as the US-based Advanced Electronic Systems (AES) business.

The UK-based OS business provides advanced optics for heads-up and helmet-mounted displays, dismounted tactical night vision systems and proprietary glass used in space and satellite applications. In the US, the AES business provides custom energetics, including electronic safe & arm devices, high-voltage semiconductor switches and rubidium frequency standards for defense and space applications.

“We are excited to announce this pending acquisition, which will bring us new technology in markets well-understood by Teledyne. Our respective products are highly complementary and not competitive, and we generally serve customers in complementary geographies,” says Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman of Teledyne, in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming these businesses and their employees to Teledyne.”

“We are excited about the new opportunities this acquisition will bring and look forward to a seamless integration that will benefit our customers, employees and Teledyne stakeholders,” adds Doug Benner, EVP Excelitas and President Defense and Aerospace Segment. “Our journey providing electro-optical solutions designed to keep troops and high-value assets safe continues with an industry leader.”

The transaction is anticipated to be completed in early 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.