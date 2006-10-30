Finisar Appoints EPS

Finisar Corporation announced that Electronic Product Services Ltd. (EPS) has been appointed as

a franchised distributor in the DACH region in Europe. This region comprises of Germany, Austria and the German-speaking region of Switzerland. EPS will work with Finisar to grow their market share in this key Central European region.

"I am extremely pleased that this partnership extends Finisar's existing relationship with EPS," said Federico Zanotti, Finisar's EMEA sales director. "Through this partnership agreement, EPS has already helped successfully grow Finisar's business in the UK and Ireland, as well as in a

number of new Eastern European member countries of the European Union. We are extremely excited to be adding the DACH-region to this group."



John Lynch, EPS Director of Sales for Central Europe welcomes the new franchise agreement and said, "This appointment provides EPS with an important new business opportunity. We look forward to applying the successful sales model that has already seen our Finisar sales grow significantly in Western Europe and the new EU member territories to the DACH region."