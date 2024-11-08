Sterling partners with Kunshan to build EV component facility

Sterling Tech-Mobility is setting up a manufacturing facility in collaboration with Chinese company Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong New Energy Technology for advanced high-voltage DC contactors and relays for electric and hybrid vehicles in Bengaluru at an investment of INR 400 million (USD 4.7 million)

The collaboration, which is aimed at the domestic production of these auto parts, is expected to generate INR 2.5 billion in business by FY30 and Sterling Tools will bring the niche technology to manufacture and assemble HVDC contactors and relays locally at a new facility in Bengaluru, a media release said.

Sterling Tech-Mobility Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterling Tools Partners while GLVACYT is 100 per cent-owned by Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co Ltd.

The development will empower Indian OEMs, tier-I companies, and other suppliers to access advanced technology right at home, building a self-reliant ecosystem for the electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) sectors, the company said in a media release.

“As the electric and hybrid vehicle markets continue to expand, it is important that we integrate the highest safety measures in the electric and hybrid vehicles through advanced technological systems,” said Anish Agarwal, Director at Sterling Tools Limited. “We will manufacture advanced HVDC contactors and relays at our new Bengaluru facility, making them more affordable and accessible for OEMs and tier-1 companies.”

HVDC contactors and relays are crucial components in electric and hybrid vehicles, managing and controlling high-voltage electricity flow between the battery, motor controller or inverter, and other power electronic systems.

These components provide safe switching and isolation in EV power circuits, ensuring efficient operation while protecting against electrical faults. In the event of accidents or short circuits, these help to prevent hazards such as fires or explosions, according to the company.