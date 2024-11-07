Tessolve acquires Dream Chip Technologies for $47 million

Indian chip firm Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture, has acquired Dream Chip Technologies in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately INR 4 billion (approximately USD 46 million).

Based in Hannover, Germany, Dream Chip was bought in 2020 by China’s Goodix.

The acquisition boosts Tessolve’s presence in the semiconductor space, particularly in custom chip and ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) design.

Bangalore-based Tessolve is a division of Hero Electronix, which makes the popular motorcycle brand, Hero.

“With major companies increasingly focusing on custom chip designs, this acquisition firmly positions Tessolve to meet the rising demand in the custom chip market,” Ujjwal Munjal, Chairman of Hero Electronix, said.

The deal, pending regulatory approvals, strengthens Tessolve’s capabilities in System on Chip (SoC) designs across critical sectors such as AI, automotive, data centers and industrial applications, according to a media release.

Dream Chip Technologies specialises in complex semiconductor solutions, including ASICs, SoCs, FPGAs, and embedded software.

The acquisition will also expand Tessolve’s European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and the Netherlands, including a specialised ADAS and imaging center-of-excellence lab, the company said.

“This acquisition solidifies our position as a top-tier semiconductor engineering firm globally with unmatched design to productization capabilities,” said Srini Chinamilli, co-founder and CEO of Tessolve. “Dream Chip’s capabilities further strengthen our ability to take on leading-edge ASIC design projects and greatly enhance our European footprint.”