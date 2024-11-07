Thailand approves $2 billion investment for data centres, PCB facility

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has approved 66.9 billion baht (USD 2 billion) worth of new investments in two data centers in Chonburi Province and a PCB components factory in Chachoengsao Province.

Quartz Computing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, received approval for a 32.8 billion baht investment to establish a hyperscale data center in Chonburi Province.

Digitalland Services (Thailand), a subsidiary of GDS IDC Services PTE, received approval for a 28 billion baht investment to establish another hyperscale data center in Chonburi Province.

Cheng Yi Technology (Thailand) Co received approval for a 6.15 billion baht project to produce prepreg and copper clad laminate (CCL), components used in the production of printed circuit boards. The factory will be located in TFD Industrial Estate 2, Chachoengsao Province.

Following the BOI approvals, GDS International officially announced it will invest up to USD 1 billion over the next five years in the project, and has signed a partnership deal with real estate developer Amata for the site in Chonburi.

GDS CEO Jamie Khoo said the site is ideal due to the presence of available zones, proximity to subsea cable landing stations, and secure location outside floodplains.

“We selected Amata as our strategic partner for its impressive scale — hosting around 800 factories and commercial outlets — and its reliable, comprehensive utilities and infrastructure that support diverse needs,” Khoo said.

“The continuous flow of new foreign investment in data centers and the electronic supply chain reinforces Thailand’s status as a regional tech hub,” Thailand Board of Investment secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said. “We are currently establishing a Direct Power Purchase Agreement (Direct PPA), specifically designed for data centers, and refining digital regulations to support advancements in AI technology.”

“Our investment in Thailand aligns with our vision of advancing the digital economy across Asia,” GDS International chairman William Huang said. “Our goal is to build a cutting-edge data centre park that not only meets Thailand’s cloud and AI infrastructure needs but also fosters a thriving data centre ecosystem.”

Google (Alphabet) had announced in September that it was investing USD 1 billion in creating a new data center in Chonburi.