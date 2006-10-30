All Samsung LCD monitors LED backlit by 2008

According to reports from local media sources Samsung is likely to only produce LED backlit LCD displays in 2008.

Samsung recently launched its LED based 20.1 inch LCD monitor SyncMaster XL20 and more LED based LCD models are expected to be released soon. Not only Samsung's LCD monitors will be LED based. Samsung is also planning to use the LED technology on its LCD TVs.



According to DigiTimes worldwide shipments of LCD monitors will reach 129 million units in 2006, 3% of which will be LED-backlit devices, sources at LED makers estimated.