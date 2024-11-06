CCI Eurolam relocates production facility to Düren

Electronic materials provider CCI Eurolam Group is relocating its site in Germany from the industrial park in Düren-Birkesdorf to a new state-of-the-art production facility in the Industrial Area Rurbenden in Düren, the company announced.

Anticipating the need for a stronger supply chain for European PCB and Electronic industries, this strategic move, designed to enhance production and delivery capacity for the future, is achieved in partnership with EMC.

The new facility, doubled in size to 8,000 sqm, is built with sustainable features to reduce the carbon footprint and energy needs while ensuring efficient operations. This expansion will increase CCI Eurolam German production capacity by 80%, and improve logistics, enabling quicker response times, in order to support the needs of the group’s growing customer base in Europe in the electronics industry, according to a media release.

“We believe this move will strengthen our operations and enhance our ability to serve our customers effectively,” said Dorothée Kahn Amatoury, CEO, CCI Group. “This new facility not only represents our commitment to quality and innovation but also shows our dedication to the European market while prioritizing sustainability.”