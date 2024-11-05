L&F to mass produce cathodes with 95% nickel content

South Korean battery materials maker L&F plans to begin mass production of nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery cathodes with 95% nickel content in December.

This is the highest nickel content for such a battery type, according to a report by the Korea Economic Daily.

L&F will start supplying these ultra-high-nickel cathodes to Korean battery cell makers and US EV manufacturers next month.

Ultra-high-nickel battery cells are expected to play a key role in future mobility technologies, including autonomous vehicles and in-vehicle front displays.

By mass producing ultra-high-nickel cathodes, L&F is signaling its difference from Chinese battery materials makers that focus on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathodes typically used in low-end EVs cells.

L&F has already commercialized cathode materials with over 90% nickel content.

Lithium-ion cells contain four crucial components: cathodes, anodes, separators and electrolytes. Cathode-active materials comprise about 40% of the cost of EV batteries.

High nickel content helps enhance the energy density of lithium-ion batteries, boosting the driving range of BEVs. The company says it has overcome key technological hurdles in making the transition from N90 to N95 nickel content.

In its third-quarter earnings, L&F reported a 37% fall in revenues to USD 270 million and an operating loss of USD 52 million owing to weak selling prices, falling EV sales in Europe and weak demand from the energy storage systems sector.

“With the growing trend of global automotive and battery companies adopting ‘46’ [ type of cylindrical battery cell] products, L&F anticipates securing new customers and increasing volume in the future,” the company said in a statement.

L&F’s customers include Tesla and South Korean battery manufacturers LG Energy Solution, SK On and Samsung SDI.