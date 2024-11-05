Purdue expands India ties with education, semiconductor centres

Purdue University is boosting its educational partnership with India through two new centers, the Center for Education and Engagement, and the US-India Center of Excellence in Semiconductors, with support from the governments of the US and India, the university announced.

“Purdue is excited to grow our long-standing partnership with Indian institutions and companies across a broad range of disciplines,” Purdue University President Mung Chiang said. “Both our new Centre for Education and Engagement in Delhi and the new US-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors, established in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and supported by our Indian and US governments, are milestone steps toward the expansion of this strategic partnership, offering many opportunities for our students and faculty and further elevating Purdue’s global impact.”

The Purdue-India Centre for Education and Engagement will establish a presence for Purdue University in India, laying the groundwork for joint degree programs in high-demand fields such as AI, data science, semiconductors and business. These programs will be developed in collaboration with key partner institutions in India.

“Purdue’s expanding connections provide the US and India with the tools for ongoing global success,” Indiana Senator Todd Young said. “Forward-focused thinking like this can lay the foundation encouraging two-way trade and investment in the tech sector, particularly in high-impact areas like semiconductors and AI.”

“Purdue has strong support in India and has demonstrated its support for Indian industry and academia as well,” US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti Garcetti said. “Establishing a presence like this in India empowers students in both nations and strengthens workforce and educational ties. I applaud Purdue’s leadership and the institutional partnerships which are contributing so much to the US-India relationship.”

Through the US-India Center of Excellence in Semiconductors, Purdue will launch the India-US Collaborative on High-impact Innovation and Partnerships in Semiconductors (INDUS-CHIPS) alliance, bringing together academia, industry and government stakeholders to jointly address challenges in semiconductor technology, including design, manufacturing and advanced packaging, the university said.

In May 2023, Purdue signed an agreement to become the flagship academic partner on semiconductors with the Indian government to boost joint research and development, education and talent development in this field.