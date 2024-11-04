Livium bags $560,000 grant for battery recycling plant

Livium, formerly known as Lithium Australia, has received an A$850,000 (USD 560,000) grant from the Western Australian (WA) Government to establish a battery recycling plant.

“This grant from the WA Government represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem,” Livium CEO and managing director Simon Linge said. “WA’s grants seek to increase e-waste reuse, storage, collection, processing and recycling capabilities, creating jobs and supporting WA’s circular economy.”

The grant, awarded to Livium’s subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, as part of the state’s electronic waste infrastructure funding program, will support the development of a WA-based facility for battery collection, sorting, discharge and temporary storage.

This facility will handle batteries locally before they are transported to Envirostream’s Campbellfield plant in Victoria for final processing into Mixed Metal Dust (MMD) and other recoverable metals, according to a report by Proactive.

“We are grateful for the support and are committed to building a facility that will contribute to a greener future by efficiently managing e-waste and recovering valuable materials,” Linge said. “The company’s long-term recycling strategy also involves the development of battery processing capabilities in WA and other states once minimum collection volumes are met.”

So far, the WA government has allocated A$10 million in grants to bolster the local e-waste recycling industry.

Envirostream Australia recently signed a deal with Chinese EV giant BYD to recycle BYD’s Blade Batteries.