Irish chip firm Trasna’s office inaugurated in Kerala

Ireland-based semiconductor company Trasna’s new office has been inaugurated in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

“With Trasna starting their new manufacturing facility in Technopark Phase IV, it can act as an anchor industry in this sector to attract more companies to the state,” Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said.

Transa will closely work with India Semiconductor Mission, an initiative of the central government to develop the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

“We are starting our operations in two weeks’ time. We plan to make semiconductor chips out of Kerala and our team will work closely with Digital University of Kerala for this process,” said Stephane Fund, Group CEO, TRASNA Technologies Solutions. “We will start a Research and Development wing and also manufacturing facility in coming years.”

“Trasna has chosen the right place at the right time for its semiconductor journey as Technocity has all the ingredients for any knowledge-based business to flourish,” said Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark.

A two-acre site has been provided for the company’s operations in Technocity. Initially, the firm will function in a temporary facility in Technopark Phase-IV.

Headquartered in Ireland and with operations across Europe, Trasna provides semiconductor capabilities and related system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. In September, Trasna Holdings announced it had acquired Workz, a cloud-based eSIM solutions company.