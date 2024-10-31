AQ completes its acquisition of TechROi Engineering

With this acquisition, AQ strengthens its competence in customer-oriented product development and prototype manufacturing. This, combined with AQ's factory network, gives the company a stronger offering to customers.

"When combining the TechROi companies with our own company AQ Engineering, we have more than 100 engineers in Sweden who work directly together with demanding industrial customers," AQ writes in a press release

The companies had a turnover of SEK 55 million (EUR 4.73 million) in 2023, an operating margin below AQ average and 38 employees. Operations are conducted in Trollhättan and Gothenburg.