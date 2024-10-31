Amphenol opens new facility in Penang

This expansion significantly increases the company’s footprint in the region to over 130,000 square feet, greatly enhancing its capacity and capabilities.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations in Malaysia, particularly in Penang, which has long been recognised for its strategic importance in the semiconductor sector,” says Mr Ruben Macias, General Manager of Amphenol DC Electronics (United States HQ), in a press release.

Located at Penang Science Park, the new facility equipped for Cable Assembly and Box Build, will serve as a major hub for manufacturing, creating 300 jobs and fostering local talent in Malaysia’s semiconductor industry.