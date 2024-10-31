Amphenol opens new facility in Penang
Amphenol DC Electronics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Amphenol), held a grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Penang on 26 October 2024. The new facility offers the potential to add an additional 60,000 square feet in Phase 2.
This expansion significantly increases the company’s footprint in the region to over 130,000 square feet, greatly enhancing its capacity and capabilities.
“We are thrilled to expand our operations in Malaysia, particularly in Penang, which has long been recognised for its strategic importance in the semiconductor sector,” says Mr Ruben Macias, General Manager of Amphenol DC Electronics (United States HQ), in a press release.
Located at Penang Science Park, the new facility equipped for Cable Assembly and Box Build, will serve as a major hub for manufacturing, creating 300 jobs and fostering local talent in Malaysia’s semiconductor industry.
“This new facility will enable us to meet growing demand, accelerate innovation, and further contribute to Malaysia’s economy. The Penang Facility is fully in charged by Local Management” adds Mr. Chan Chee Wey, Amphenol DC Electronics Sdn. Bhd. Plant Director.