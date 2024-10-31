Schmid Group expands in Asia

The company's latest branch will be fully operational from the first of November, 2024, providing enhanced support and solutions to customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

"This expansion underlines our commitment to delivering excellence in customer service. SCHMID Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd. is a full-service hub, featuring an extensive inventory of spare and wear parts, as well as a dedicated team of expert technicians and engineers, all focused on ensuring your operations run seamlessly with minimal downtime," the company writes in an update.

The new branch will offer comprehensive spare and wear parts service. The company says that local inventory will ensure rapid access to essential parts, enabling customers to keep their systems running efficiently.

The new branch in Malaysia will also offer local technical expertise.