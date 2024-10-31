Asteelflash strengthens global footprint with new facility in Poland

The USD 19 million investment aims to further strengthen USI and Asteelflash's capabilities in Europe, enhancing production for box build lines and high-level assembly – specifically targeting the high-volume manufacturing in automotive and industrial sectors.

The new building covers a total area of 14,400 square meters, including 6,655 square meters of state-of-the-art clean room production space. The new site will enable the company to better meet the demands of its European clients and further expand its service portfolio to support the increasing requirements for advanced production and assembly capabilities.

“This factory isn't just a finished project. It shows how much USI is dedicated to Poland and how we're committed to growing in a way that's good for everyone. We're proud to have been here for a long time and will keep investing in this community. This new place will help our customers and partners, not just in Poland, but all over Europe,” said Brian Shih, the Chairman of USI Poland and SVP of USI Inc., during the opening ceremony.

Nicolas Denis, CEO of Asteelflash, added that the expanded facility in Wroclaw will ensure that the company can meet the needs of its clients as the market grows.