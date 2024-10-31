ABB opens new $100 million campus in Wisconsin

“ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation and the U.S. market is an important growth engine for our business,” said Brandon Spencer, President of ABB’s Motion Business Area., in a press release “Investment in this modern manufacturing facility gives ABB access to a highly qualified workforce, strengthens localized supply chains, and keeps us close to our customers.”

The need to reduce emissions is driving strong demand for ABB’s electrification and automation solutions in the power, industrial, transport and building sectors.

“ABB is strengthening America’s infrastructure and introducing new, cleaner technologies to help customers boost competitiveness while lowering their carbon footprint,” says Tuomo Hoysniemi, President of ABB’s U.S. Motion Business Area and Global Drive Products Division. “We are also using technology to run our own factory cleaner with building design features such as solar power, geothermal heat pump and modern HVAC systems, and advanced building controls.”

The highly automated production facility will be enhanced by a digital Customer Experience Centre and a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab to better serve customers in the US.

The new campus will welcome more than 700 ABB employees and is expected to add 100 new jobs over the next three years.