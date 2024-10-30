Lockheed Martin has worked with Terran Orbital on projects including Space Development Agency programs and technology demonstrations.

"The addition of Terran Orbital's spirit of entrepreneurship to the scale of Lockheed Martin means there is a great deal of opportunity to keep pushing the boundaries of technology and space solutions together," said Robert Lightfoot, President, Lockheed Martin Space, in a press release. "We welcome their ingenuity and dedication to ensuring mission success and we've always valued those aspects of our working relationship. Together, we can deliver our combined innovation and services with a greater sense of urgency to support our customers' commercial, civil and national security needs."

Terran Orbital offers a lineup of customisable spacecraft platforms, which include interchangeable components, and mission services. When these are combined with Lockheed Martin's mission system integration and payload expertise, the result includes more robust space capabilities. This is in addition to bolstered manufacturing practices, driven by automation and robotics for increased capacity and speed, and advanced testing techniques.

Terran Orbital will remain a merchant supplier to the industry and bring holistic solutions by coalescing satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers' missions.

The acquired company maintains locations in Boca Raton and Melbourne, Florida, Irvine and Santa Maria, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Tysons Corner, Virginia, and Torino, Italy.