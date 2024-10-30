Videoton produces its 5,000th folder inserter machine

In recent years, EMS provider Videoton has expanded into numerous high-level and box-build projects within its contract manufacturing subsidiaries. One of its key entities, Videoton Enclosures & Systems (VT ES) in Hungary, specialises in low- to medium-volume assembly of industrial and prosumer products, with in-house sheet metal manufacturing and powder coating capabilities.

With rapid growth in market demand, VT ES has engaged in several successful collaborations involving complete final products and complex modules. Having transitioned from a pure sheet metal company, VT ES established an independent Assembly Business Unit within the group in 2016.

In 2021, VT ES was approached by Quadient, a company focused on mailing automation and digital solutions, regarding the transfer of its folder inserter production from the Netherlands. VT ES leveraged its expertise, successfully won the tender, and signed an agreement in November 2021. The production transfer began in February 2022.

VT ES tackled the production complexities to deliver its first samples by summer 2022, enabled by a quickly assembled project team that worked closely with Quadient to ensure smooth collaboration. Serial production of the first machine type commenced that autumn, alongside the establishment of assembly and testing processes and the setup and renovation of the production facility.

By the end of 2023, VT ES had produced 1,800 units. Each machine, consisting of thousands of parts, integrates numerous sheet metal components manufactured in-house, with the remainder sourced from a diverse network of suppliers. Efficient improvements in logistics, production, and quality assurance allowed the company to reach a production volume of 350 machines per month by 2024.

In September 2024, VT ES and Quadient celebrated the production of their 5,000th machine.