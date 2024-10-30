DuPont and Zhen Ding team up on high-end PCB development
DuPont and Zhen Ding Technology Group have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in advanced PCB technology.
Through this partnership, DuPont and Zhen Ding will work to enhance end-user applications, advance cutting-edge R&D, improve material performance, and promote the sustainable development of the electronics sector. Furthermore, they intend to deepen their cooperation in advancing smart manufacturing, corporate governance, and sustainability initiatives.
"As a leader in the global PCB industry, Zhen Ding possesses significant technical expertise and is open to collaborations that drive industry development," says Yi Zhang, President, DuPont Asia Pacific Region, in a press release. "DuPont is honored to partner with the best in the field to enhance customer service and unlock new innovative possibilities for the global electronics sector."
"In this partnership, both parties will integrate their respective resources, collaboratively explore growth opportunities, and exert a positive influence on the industry. Through comprehensive cooperation in the development of new materials and key technologies, we aim to address the industry's demand for the complex performance of advanced PCBs and foster future innovations," says Charles Shen, Chairman, Zhen Ding Group.