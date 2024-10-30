DuPont and Zhen Ding team up on high-end PCB development

Through this partnership, DuPont and Zhen Ding will work to enhance end-user applications, advance cutting-edge R&D, improve material performance, and promote the sustainable development of the electronics sector. Furthermore, they intend to deepen their cooperation in advancing smart manufacturing, corporate governance, and sustainability initiatives.

"As a leader in the global PCB industry, Zhen Ding possesses significant technical expertise and is open to collaborations that drive industry development," says Yi Zhang, President, DuPont Asia Pacific Region, in a press release. "DuPont is honored to partner with the best in the field to enhance customer service and unlock new innovative possibilities for the global electronics sector."