AT&S adjusts its outlook

For the 2024–2025 financial year, the management of AT&S assumes that the price pressure and volatile ordering behaviour of a key customer will continue. The weakness in the European automotive and industrial markets is also expected to continue. Furthermore, the company's two new factories will start high-volume production one to two quarters later than originally planned, meaning that they won't be generating revenue during the fiscal year. As a result, the costs up to that point are recorded as start-up expenses.

For these reasons, AT&S is now adjusting its outlook for the 2024/25 financial year. AT&S expects to generate annual revenue of between EUR 1.5 and EUR 1.6 billion in the financial year 2024/25.

The company was previously targeting revenues of EUR 1.6 and EUR 1.7 billion – excluding revenue from the plant in Ansan – and EUR 1.7 and EUR 1.8 billion including revenue from the plant in Ansan.