Nokia ink patent license deal with HP

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with HP which recognizes Nokia’s leadership in video and multimedia technologies and our decades-long investments in R&D,” says Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer New Segments, at Nokia in a press release.

According to the deal, HP will pay royalties to Nokia. The agreement settles all patent disputes between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The specifics of the agreement are kept secret as negotiated by the parties.