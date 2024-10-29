North American PCB industry shipments down 24.1% in September

PCB bookings in September were down 4.4% compared to the same month last year. September bookings were down 2.8% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.08.

“The North American PCB book-to-bill rose notably in September, but this rise masks overall weakness in the sector. The decline is primarily driven by a steep decline in shipments that outpaced a drop in orders,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Year-to-date trends highlight a negative trajectory in shipments alongside a narrowly positive trend in orders.”