North American EMS industry shipments up 10.3% in September

EMS bookings in September increased 19.6% year-over-year and decreased 10.8% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.26.

“The North American EMS book-to-bill ratio remains near the midpoint for the year, underscoring stable demand within the sector,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “While September orders reflect a dip from the previous month, they indicate sustained resilience in bookings.”