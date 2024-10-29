© IPC
Analysis |
North American EMS industry shipments up 10.3% in September
Total North American EMS shipments in September 2024 were up 10.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments were up 2.0%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in September increased 19.6% year-over-year and decreased 10.8% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.26.
“The North American EMS book-to-bill ratio remains near the midpoint for the year, underscoring stable demand within the sector,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “While September orders reflect a dip from the previous month, they indicate sustained resilience in bookings.”