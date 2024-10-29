Coherent starts strategic review for lithium-sulfur battery platform

The platform encompasses a suite of cathode, electrolyte, and cell technologies built around the sulfur immobilization technology developed by Coherent over the past decade.

"Cells based on immobilized sulfur cathodes have achieved industry-leading performance, finally unlocking the potential of sulfur as a battery cathode. These innovations have been recognized with multiple funding awards from the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office (DOE VTO) and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency (IARPA), and are protected by 4 issued and 13 pending patents," the company writes in an update.

The news follows the company's strategic portfolio evaluation, which was completed in August of this year.