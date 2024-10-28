Arkansas has enough lithium reserves to drive global EV revolution

A study led by the US Geological Survey has found massive lithium reserves in Arkansas that could help meet the global demand for the mineral used in electric car batteries.

The study estimates that there are between 5 million and 19 million tons of lithium reserves present in a geological area known as the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas. If recovered commercially, even 5 million tons are enough to meet the world’s projected 2030 demand for EV lithium batteries nine times over.

With advanced drilling technology, it may be possible to access the lithium. But bringing the brine to the surface and recovering the lithium from it remains a challenge.

“Our research was able to estimate total lithium present in the southwestern portion of the Smackover in Arkansas for the first time. We estimate there is enough dissolved lithium present in that region to replace US imports of lithium and more,” said Katherine Knierim, a hydrologist and the study’s principal researcher. “It is important to caution that these estimates are an in-place assessment. We have not estimated what is technically recoverable based on newer methods to extract lithium from brines.”

“Lithium is a critical mineral for the energy transition, and the potential for increased U.S. production to replace imports has implications for employment, manufacturing and supply-chain resilience. This study illustrates the value of science in addressing economically important issues,” said USGS Director David Applegate.

The US currently imports more than 25% of its lithium. The world’s largest lithium reserves are in Chile (9.3 million tons) and Australia (6.2 million tons). Argentina and China are also major suppliers.

At least five companies, including ExxonMobil and Standard Lithium, have shown interest in lithium extraction in south Arkansas.