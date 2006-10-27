Isola UK appoints Crossley & Bradley

Isola Werke UK Limited is pleased to announce that they have appointed Crossley & Bradley Limited as their distributor for the UK and Ireland.

Crossley & Bradley will stock and distribute the range of Isola products from its Leyland premises, thus offering a complementary and additional service to Isola's Livingston operation.



The appointment will build positively on Isola's existing pan-European distribution relationship with Crossley & Bradley's major shareholder, CCI Eurolam SA.

