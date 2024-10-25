CATL unveils new battery for long-range hybrids

Chinese battery maker CATL has launched its first battery product for extended-range hybrids amid fast growth of electric vehicles in this segment.

The battery, called Freevoy, is the world’s first hybrid battery with a range of more than 400 km, the company said.

Freevoy was being used by various Chinese EV brands, including Li Auto, and would be installed in models made by big players like Geely and Chery, the chief technology officer of CATL’s electric vehicle business in China Gao Huan said.

Around 30 extended-range hybrid models would be equipped with the Freevoy battery, he added.

Designed for hybrid vehicles of EREVs and PHEVs, CATL’s Freevoy frees drivers from the constant need to charge, a common drawback of existing hybrid vehicles, offering the convenience of one charge to power an entire week’s commute, the company said in a media release.

It also delivers impressive charging speeds, providing over 280 kilometers of range on 10 minutes of charging, effectively dispelling range anxiety for EREV and PHEV owners, CATL said.

CATL’s sodium-ion battery technology is also implemented in the Freevoy, breaking the low-temperature limitations of new energy vehicles. It achieves discharge capability in extreme cold environments down to -40 degrees Celsius, charging capability down to -30 degrees Celsius, and maintains a seamless driving experience down to -20 degrees Celsius comparable to normal temperatures, the company said.

Sales of EREVs have more than doubled in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with over 10 new models launched by Chinese brands, according to a Reuters report.