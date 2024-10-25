Global EV sales up 30.5% in September, driven by China

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles increased by an annual 30.5% in September, with China beating its record numbers from August and growth resuming in Europe, according to a report by Reuters quoting market research firm Rho Motion.

Gains in the US market have been slower ahead of the November 5 presidential election, making it difficult to predict future trends in the country, a Rho Motion analyst told Reuters.

Around 1.69 million EVs, including fully electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), were sold worldwide. Sales in China spiked 47.9% in September, reaching 1.12 million vehicles, while in the US and Canada they were up 4.3% to 0.15 million.

In Europe, EV sales increased 4.2% to 0.3 million units, boosted by a 24% jump in the UK and gains in Italy, Germany and Denmark, the report says, quoting Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester.

Intermediate carbon emission reduction goals set in the EU for 2025 will test the bloc’s market, Lester told Reuters.

Meanwhile, taking a long-term view of the industry, a survey by Japanese research firm Fuji Keizai shows that global sales of new electric vehicles are expected to increase by about six times to 57.13 million units in 2040 from about 10.04 million units in 2023.

EV sales are likely to post impressive growth in China, North America and India, driven by government support and the development of advanced batteries and charging infrastructure, Fuji Keizai said.