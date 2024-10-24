Z-AXIS upgrades operations with new Mycronic machines

Z-AXIS now operates seven Mycronic machines and has two additional units on order. The company is currently in the second phase of a USD 1.5 million expansion.

“Z-AXIS is committed to continuous improvement and innovation,” says Z-AXIS co-owner and president, Michael Allen, in a press release. “As we continue our most recent expansion, we’re confident that the investments we’re making in the latest equipment will help us continue to become more efficient as we grow.”

Mycronic MYPro A40DX pick-and-place machines are designed to help electronics manufacturers speed high-mix PCB assembly in medium to higher volumes. With a top speed of 59,000 components per hour (CPH), these new machines include high-speed mount heads and support on-the-fly changeovers. Mycronic MYPro A40DX equipment can also pick-and-place larger and longer components while speeding workflows thanks to an easy-to-use touchscreen interface. These modular units can achieve 48% faster top placement speeds while supporting full traceability.

Z-AXIS learned about this new equipment from Mycronic and then saw it in-person at IPC APEX Expo in Anaheim, California in April. Under Michael Allen’s leadership, Z-AXIS has also invested in MYTower 6x component storage systems and a MYPro S30 Stencil Printer since this tradeshow. MYTower technology puts generous but flexible storage in a compact design with rotating columns, enabling the storage of nearly 2,000 reels (8 mm). The MYPro S30 stencil printer features an advanced vision system for complete alignment between the stencil and PCB and a climate control system that maintains the physical qualities of solder paste for consistent print quality.