BMZ has started construction in North Macedonia

The new production facility covers an area of 6,800 square metres, with the possibility of expanding the facilities further. With an investment of EUR 65 million, the construction represents an important step in BMZ's global expansion plans.

From January 2025, BMZ will start to relocate its production lines from the current facility in Skopje to the new location. Operations are scheduled to be fully underway by May 2025.

“With this new facility, we are laying the foundation for BMZ’s future expansion while ensuring that we remain competitive in the global marketplace. We are looking forward to becoming a part of North Macedonia’s economic growth and to a successful future,” says Jelica Ivanovska, Managing Director of BMZ North Macedonia, in a press release.

The previous office in the centre will be closed in May 2025, following the completion of the new building. The company is not anticipating any job cuts – on the contrary, over 700 new jobs will be created in the long term in

order to further expand BMZ's local and global business.