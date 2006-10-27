FUBA announces a new Chairman

As from October 1st, 2006 Mr. Slim Sellami has been elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FUBA PRINTED CIRCUITS GMBH.

He succeeds Mr. Wolfgang Pieloth who resigned from his position in order to concentrate more on his new duties and responsibilities in another company.



Slim Sellami is shareholder and managing director of FUBA Printed Circuits Tunisie

S.A., a long time strategical partner of FUBA PRINTED CIRCUITS GMBH and who

holds 50 % of the shares of FUBA-Germany.



Further members of the Supervisory Board are Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Scheel,

department head of components technology and technique for joining parts at

Fraunhofer IZM in Berlin as well as the chairman of the general works council of

FUBA PRINTED CIRCUITS GMBH Mrs. Rosina Passauer as representative of the

employees.