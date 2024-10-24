G&B Electronic Designs upgrades with new 3D AOI system

G&B Electronic Designs faced challenges with its previous 2D inspection system, which resulted in difficulties inspecting reflective and increasingly complex components. In search of a more effective solution, they partnered with Altus and chose the Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+. The system addressed these challenges by utilising fully 3D light metrology and proprietary AI algorithms to provide precise inspections tailored for modern PCB designs.

The system features whole-board foreign material inspection, ensuring contaminants do not compromise assembly integrity, and can inspect components up to 25mm in height. Additionally, its AI-Powered Auto Programming (KAP) streamlines setup processes, reducing programming time and minimising human error.

“Koh Young's reputation for market-leading technology was well-known. After conducting thorough evaluations of key industry players, it became evident that the combination of Koh Young's technology, quality of testing data and Altus's support was the superior choice for our needs,” says Steve Tumber, Head of Operations at G&B Electronic Designs, in a press release.

With the integration of the Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+, G&B Electronic Designs is now equipped to enhance product quality and streamline operations.