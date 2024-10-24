Noyce Kilby to set up manufacturing operations in Lithuania

The renovation will enable the company to establish its own electronics manufacturing facility, according to an update on the company's LinkedIn page..

The factory, covering 2,500 square meters, will feature three SMT lines with SPI and integrated AOI systems to ensure top-quality assembly. Alongside this, the facility will include specialised areas for selective soldering, testing, packaging, rework and X-ray.

Additional technical zones will be dedicated to a programming centre and automated stencil and PCB washing systems. To support continuous operations, the company has planned for a 140-square-meter warehouse.

While the complete factory renovation is expected to be finalised by the second quarter of 2025, the new office spaces will be ready by the end of this year, the update continues.