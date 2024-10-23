NexChip and Samsung Foundry lead LCD and OLED driver IC markets

Samsung Foundry dominates the AMOLED DDIC market, while NexChip holds the biggest market share in the large-area display and LCD driver IC segments, securing their places as major players in this competitive environment.

Omdia's report highlights that these Chinese foundries achieved a significant 55% market share in the large-area DDIC sector in 2Q24 marking the first time they surpassed this threshold and maintained a 49% share in 3Q24. NexChip's dominant 42% share in the large-area DDIC market in 3Q24 contributed to its leading position in this segment. Taiwanese foundries, including UMC, Vanguard, and PSMC, closely followed with a combined market share of 38%. The increasing presence of Chinese foundries in this sector has reshaped the market dynamics.

In the small and medium-sized display market, NexChip held the largest share in the LCD driver IC segment in 3Q24 while, Samsung Foundry strengthened its position in the AMOLED driver IC sector. Samsung Foundry's leadership in the AMOLED driver IC segment was driven by its relationship with Samsung LSI, enabling it to capture 31% share in 3Q24.

Meanwhile, TSMC's share increased to 17%, buoyed by LX Semicon’s production for the iPhone 16 series. UMC’s share reached 26% in 3Q24 and Novatek as its largest customer. UMC’s share is projected to grow due to ongoing order adjustments from Samsung LSI. Both Samsung Foundry and UMC are supplying DDICs to iPhone and other smartphone brands while TSMC mainly serves the iPhone market. Other notable players, such as SMIC and GlobalFoundries, continued to hold strong positions in the AMOLED market.

© Omdia