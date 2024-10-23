KEBA acquires EnerCharge

The Austrian charging infrastructure manufacturer EnerCharge, founded in 2018 and based in Kötschach-Mauthen, had filed for insolvency in early July 2024 after strong growth in 2023. The main reason for this was that orders at the beginning of the year could not be processed quickly enough, which meant that the cost structure could not be sustainably covered.

EnerCharge employs around 60 people at its sites in Kötschach-Mauthen in Carinthia and Oberlienz in East Tyrol. The focus is on DC charging stations with an output of between 40 and 480 kW. These are used for both e-cars and in the rapidly growing segment of fast-charging infrastructure for e-trucks. The main current markets are in Europe and the Middle East.

"Together with the whole team of KEBA Energy Automation, I am very pleased to welcome our new colleagues from Carinthia and East Tyrol to our company. With the technologically outstanding products, we see significant synergy effects for our customers, to whom we can now offer a one-stop-shop solution," says Stefan Richter, CEO of KEBA Energy Automation, in a press release.

The integration of EnerCharge's products and solutions makes KEBA a full-range supplier in the charging infrastructure market for electric vehicles. The combined portfolio, which will be brought together under the KEBA brand, will in future include charging solutions for both AC (alternating current) and DC (direct current).

"As KEBA, we fully support the shift towards emission-free mobility. With this acquisition, we are not only completing our KEBA eMobility portfolio, but also gaining around 60 dedicated employees for our company group, with whom we will develop and produce sustainable technology in Austria and export it all over the world," adds Christoph Knogler, CEO KEBA Group AG.

Organisationally, EnerCharge GmbH will become a subsidiary of KEBA Energy Automation GmbH as the newly founded company KEBA eMobility DC GmbH. This is subject to antitrust and competition law approvals. The parties have agreed that the details of the purchase price will not be disclosed.