Nokia opens innovation center in Morocco

Designed as a regional hub to serve EMEA, the Nokia Innovation Center (NIC) is equipped with advanced technologies from Nokia’s entire Network Infrastructure portfolio, spanning Fixed Networks, IP, and Optical Networks.

The center will benefit and contribute to Digital Morocco 2030 by playing a pivotal role in advancing digital skills and supporting 5G readiness across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

As the first of its kind in the MEA region, the NIC features a range of technologies, including IP, optical transport and fiber solutions, housed within a state-of-the-art data center. This facility supports diverse use cases from 5G mobile backhaul to data center fabric and security, and the idea is that it will be a focal point for innovation in critical network technologies, enabling testing, verification, deployment and training of advanced solutions across the EMEA region.

Beyond technology, the NIC strengthens Nokia's role within Morocco’s ICT ecosystem by offering practical training to engineering schools and universities.