All Flex invests in assembly inspection automation
All Flex Solutions has acquired an Omron VP9000 3D Solder Paste Inspection System and an Omron VT-S1080 3D Automatic Optical Inspection System for their flexible circuit assembly facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.
These acquisitions are one part of All Flex Solutions' four-year SMT Roadmap to expand the scale and capability of their assembly operations.
The VP9000 3D Solder Paste Inspection System reviews the solder paste deposit directly after printing, and solder prior to component placement. The VT-S1080 3D Automatic Optical Inspection System (AOI) reviews the reflowed solder deposit after the assembly of components to the board. The VT-S1080 can also inspect slightly underneath the components to get a more complete picture of the reflowed solder filet.
The two systems work together to provide continuous closed-loop data communication to optimise the solder paste printing operation for continuous, real-time process improvement during manufacturing. The two machines work together to provide the ideal solder filet for assembly, providing quantitative inspection that conforms to international standards.
Both systems use advanced vision systems to accurately measure solder features, eliminating image noise such as component shadows, solder reflections and warpage in the PCBs themselves.
"These two additions will help optimise our solder printing profiles to match the components, and their surface mount lands, moving us to zero defects in our assembly operation. Assembling flexible circuits, flexible heaters and rigid flex circuits can present challenges. The boards are not always flat and planar and can often move quite a bit prior to, during and after assembly. This technology will improve our manufacturing consistency and yields in assembly," the company writes in a press release.