All Flex invests in assembly inspection automation

These acquisitions are one part of All Flex Solutions' four-year SMT Roadmap to expand the scale and capability of their assembly operations.

The VP9000 3D Solder Paste Inspection System reviews the solder paste deposit directly after printing, and solder prior to component placement. The VT-S1080 3D Automatic Optical Inspection System (AOI) reviews the reflowed solder deposit after the assembly of components to the board. The VT-S1080 can also inspect slightly underneath the components to get a more complete picture of the reflowed solder filet.

The two systems work together to provide continuous closed-loop data communication to optimise the solder paste printing operation for continuous, real-time process improvement during manufacturing. The two machines work together to provide the ideal solder filet for assembly, providing quantitative inspection that conforms to international standards.

Both systems use advanced vision systems to accurately measure solder features, eliminating image noise such as component shadows, solder reflections and warpage in the PCBs themselves.