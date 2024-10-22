Saki strengthens its presence in India
Japanese inspection equipment specialist Saki Corporation has entered into a sales partnership agreement with Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd. (Blue Star E&E) for the Indian market.
“Blue Star E&E holds a leading position in the Indian market, providing a comprehensive range of quality assurance and measurement solutions across various industries. Our strategic partnership with Saki enables us to further strengthen our offerings in the PCB Testing and Assembly sector by incorporating advanced inspection technologies such as AOI, AXI, and SPI. This collaboration enables us to deliver comprehensive SMT line solutions tailored to meet the high standards of quality and efficiency that our customers demand”, says Mr. Nikhil Srivastava, Business Head – PCB Solutions, Blue Star E&E, in a press release. “Our robust network of local offices and technical support teams across India ensures we are well-positioned to serve the rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector.”
Blue Star E&E will offer technical sales for Saki’s full range of 3D solder paste inspection (SPI), automated optical inspection (AOI), and automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment and software solutions to customers.
“We recognize the excellent capability of Blue Star E&E’s team, backed by a strong marketing strategy. Despite being a relative newcomer to the SMT business in India, their experienced SMT team have many established connections in this industry. We anticipate a robust future for this organization in the fiercely competitive Indian market,” adds Anusorn Wiriyapongpibool, Technical Sales Manager Saki Asia Pacific.