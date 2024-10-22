Saki strengthens its presence in India

“Blue Star E&E holds a leading position in the Indian market, providing a comprehensive range of quality assurance and measurement solutions across various industries. Our strategic partnership with Saki enables us to further strengthen our offerings in the PCB Testing and Assembly sector by incorporating advanced inspection technologies such as AOI, AXI, and SPI. This collaboration enables us to deliver comprehensive SMT line solutions tailored to meet the high standards of quality and efficiency that our customers demand”, says Mr. Nikhil Srivastava, Business Head – PCB Solutions, Blue Star E&E, in a press release. “Our robust network of local offices and technical support teams across India ensures we are well-positioned to serve the rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector.”