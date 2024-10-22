Cicor consolidates its thin-film technology business

Reinhardt Microtech AG, founded in 1984 in Wangs, acquired the thin-film technology business in Ulm in 1998 and has run it as Reinhardt Microtech GmbH. Since 2007, the company has been part of the Cicor Group's Advanced Substrates Division.

Cicor says that the group is strengthening its activities by consolidating production at its site in Wangs, Switzerland. This will enable Cicor to reduce complexity, increase flexibility and strengthen risk management.

Economic factors also indicate that it no longer makes sense to continue production in Ulm. From a technological point of view, Cicor's thin-film sites in Wangs and Ulm are capable to produce identical components.

Reinhardt Microtech GmbH will continue to operate as a sales and competence center in the Ulm area, ensuring continued service to long-standing customers in the German market.



The employment of around 30 people will end on June 30, 2025. They will be offered the chance to relocate to the Wangs site or, in individual cases, take sales roles in the Ulm region.

This restructuring will have a six-figure impact on Cicor Group's EBITDA in 2024 but is expected to significantly improve the business unit and Advanced Substrates Division after relocation.