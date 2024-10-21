Battery analytics provider Liminal raises $10 million

US-based battery inspection technology company Liminal has secured a USD 10 million strategic investment round catalyzed by LG Technology Ventures, the venture capital arm of the LG Group.

The round also included new support from Chailease Holdings as well as participation by current investors including ArcTern Ventures, University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners, Good Growth Capital, Chrysalix Ventures, and Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Liminal said in a media release.

Liminal previously raised USD 8 million in Series A funding in 2022 and USD 17.5 million in an A2 round last year.

“LG Technology Ventures is committed to investing in companies we believe have the power to move industries forward,” said Robert McIntyre, Managing Director at LG Technology Ventures. “The current state of the EV market and the challenges manufacturers are having in scaling battery production demonstrates the pressing need to solve for battery quality—an area where Liminal has demonstrated success.”

Liminal’s quality control solutions use ultrasound inspection and physics-informed data science to deliver powerful insights to battery cell manufacturers to accelerate production ramp-up, improve quality, and reduce scrap and costs, the company said in a media release.

The company deployed its in-line inspection product in a European gigafactory late last year, has an active pilot with a major Asian battery cell manufacturer, and will be deploying with a US-based automotive OEM in the coming weeks, the media release said.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of a leading corporate investor known for facilitating strategic relationships between its portfolio companies and LG companies,” said Andrew Hsieh, co-founder and CEO of Liminal. “We are also grateful for the continued support from our existing investor base. This funding will enable us to more rapidly deploy our quality control solutions with more customers and into more production lines.”

Liminal is a battery manufacturing intelligence startup that combines ultrasound with machine learning to deliver advanced insights that empower manufacturers.