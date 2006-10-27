PPG restructures facility for Europe

PPG Industries' Wigan, England, fiber glass plant is proposing to transform its manufacturing processes and work force to direct its focus on the European market for single-end, direct-draw rovings.

The proposed restructuring involves significant streamlining of the facility's manufacturing processes at the site and, at the same time, a reduction of approximately 100 jobs by the end of March, 2007. The transformation's objective is to enable the Wigan facility to be more competitive in select European markets, according to Steve Verdin, Wigan plant manager.



As part of the Wigan transformation, PPG will be shifting manufacture and supply of chopped strand fiber glass mat to the PPG Sinoma Jin Jing Fiber Glass Zibo, Ltd., joint venture in Zibo, China.

