Evertiq Expo uncovers - Top 30 EMS in Central and Eastern Europe

Industry veterans Dieter G. Weiss and Dr. Mareike Haass from in4ma, recognised analysts in the EMS sector, will lead the presentation. In addition to revealing the top companies, they will discuss the differences between EMS players in Eastern and Western Europe.

Contrary to expectations, this list won’t be dominated by the usual Western giants. Instead, thanks to the analysts, it will spotlight firms with strong local capital, showcasing the dynamic and growing EMS landscape in Central and Eastern Europe.

Don’t miss this insightful event at Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2024. Secure your place and register today.